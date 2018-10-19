Delhi Teen Dies After Motorcycle Hits Stationary Bus, 2 Injured

The dead teen was identified as Harsh, 16, a resident of Madipur in west Delhi (Representational)

A teenager was killed and his friend critically injured after their speeding motorcycle rammed into a DTC bus in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police said Thursday.

The dead teen was identified as Harsh, 16, a resident of Madipur in west Delhi, they said, adding that the driver of the bus was also injured in the incident.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Harsh and his friend Bablu were on their way to a temple, the police said.

A DTC bus had broken down, the police said, adding that the driver and conductor were looking for another bus for the passengers.

The motorcycle carrying Harsh and Bablu first hit the driver, before hitting the bus, a senior police officer said, adding that the two-wheeler was being driven at a speed of over 100 km per hour.

The helmet of Harsh was broken into pieces as his head hit the bus, the police said.

Both Harsh and Bablu were rushed to a hospital, where the former was declared "brought dead", while the latter was in coma, they added.

The driver of the bus, Inderjeet, 42, a resident of Nangloi, sustained multiple fractures in his legs, the officer said.

The body of the dead teenager was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The police were trying to ascertain who let Harsh ride the two-wheeler, despite knowing he was underage, the officer said.

The victim had dropped out of school after Class 8. His father is a labourer. The father of Bablu, another school dropout, is also a labourer.