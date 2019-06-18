Protesters Demand Sacking Of Delhi Cops Who Allegedly Attacked Driver

Security has been increased in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, where the incident occurred. (PTI photo)

A large number of people, particularly from the Sikh community, gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station on Monday night, demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed a tempo driver, police said.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media.

The area where the incident occurred remained tense.

A number of people gathered outside the police station and demanded sacking of all the police officers who were involved in the alleged incident.

In a video from late Sunday night, an ACP-rank officer could be seen being chased by protestors outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

Three policemen including two assistant subinspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Security has been increased in Mukherjee Nagar area, where the incident occurred, as the situation remained tensed.

Cross FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the tempo driver and the case was also transferred to the Crime Branch which will be probed "independently", police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Kumar Agarwal is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.