Police File Complaint Against Ankiv Baisoya In Fake Degree Case

DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya was accused of faking his bachelor's degree.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a complaint against ABVP's former Delhi University Students Union president Ankiv Baisoya, for allegedly furnishing a fake degree to get admission to the university. The university authorities had filed a police complaint in connection with the matter on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by KTS Sarao, head of the Buddhist Studies department, Mr Baisoya had appeared in the entrance examination conducted nationally by the university, for admission to the Masters course

"After qualifying in this examination, Baisoya took admission in MA Buddhist Studies, Part I, and submitted six mark sheets of six semesters of Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiruvalluvar University. The basic qualification for admission to MA (Buddhist Studies) is a bachelor's degree from any recognised university," Mr Sarao said in the complaint.

According to the complaint, in a written response to a request from Mr Sarao for verification of these marksheets, the controller of examinations of Thiruvalluvar University said that the submitted documents "are not genuine."

"On the basis of verification report received from the Controller of Examinations Thiruvalluvar University, Baisoya's admission was cancelled on November 14," Mr Sarao said.

Mr Baisoya, who was elected the DUSU president in September, resigned from his post on November 15.