Court Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Ex-DUSU Chief Ankiv Baisoya

Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea challenging the election of ex-DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea of National Students' Union of India or NSUI's Sunny Chillar challenging the election of ex-Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly furnishing a fake bachelor's degree to get admission in the institution.

The order was passed by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Sunny Chillar's plea in which he had also contended that once the degree was found to be fake, the nomination itself becomes void and therefore, the two-month period for conducting fresh elections won't apply in this case.

Ankiv Baisoya had resigned from his post on November 15 and was also suspended from the student outfit till an inquiry into allegations that he gained admission in the varsity on the basis of a fake degree.

Sunny Chillar had lost to Ankiv Baisoya in the race for the post of DUSU president.

