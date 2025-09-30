Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited a Durga Puja pandal in south Delhi's CR Park neighbourhood on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami. He offered prayers to Goddess Durga amid chanting of mantras.

The Prime Minister also performed an aarti at the iconic Kali Bari temple in the area. He then attended the celebrations held according to traditional Bengali culture.

Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of PM Modi's visit this evening in south Delhi areas. Traffic on several stretches were regulated.

Chittaranjan Park, or CR Park, is a Bengali community neighbourhood where nearly every park has a pandal. It is next to Greater Kailash Part-2, an upscale south Delhi locality.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society. Prayed for everyone's happiness and wellbeing," PM Modi said in a post on X after the visit to CR Park.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy... pic.twitter.com/Eu59ZY9J0C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

The resident welfare associations had informed people in their areas to check for traffic restrictions and diversions during PM Modi's visit.

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is known for its Durga Puja celebrations. The area is adorned with vibrant pandals, food stalls, and cultural events celebrating the festival. The lively celebrations attract thousands of visitors from across the city.

What stands out are the thematic decorations and unique concepts of the pandals across the country.

Earlier today, PM Modi had greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, and shared a recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddess.

"Heartiest greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami of Navratri. My wish is that this sacred occasion brings happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life," he said.

This year's Durga Puja began on September 28 (Shashthi) and will end on October 2 (Vijayadashami).