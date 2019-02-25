PM Modi To Unveil 'Astounding' 800 kg Bhagavad Gita In Delhi Tomorrow

PM Modi will unveil the giant Bhagavad Gita at ISKCON Temple in Delhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the ISKCON temple in Delhi tomorrow, officials said on Sunday.

Dubbed the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "largest principle sacred text ever to be printed," according to ISCKON.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community serving projects.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'' on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash in New Delhi," ISKCON said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Office said he will be attending the event on Tuesday.

"With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the statement said.