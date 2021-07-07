Petrol Crosses Rs 100-Mark In Delhi

The price of petrol is at Rs 100.21 per litre and diesel is at Rs 89.53 per litre in Delhi (File)

The price of petrol crossed Rs 100-mark in Delhi and stood at Rs 100.21 per litre on Wednesday.

The price of diesel in Delhi is at Rs 89.53 per litre.

"Petrol price is increasing every day. It was at Rs 99 yesterday and today it has crossed Rs 100. We hope the price of petrol decreases as soon as possible so that the public can get relief," said oen resident.

Another resident said that the increasing fuel prices have broken the backbone of the public.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7.

"Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organisations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country," a Congress statement said.

According to Congress's statement, party leaders and workers would take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. The party leaders and workers will also take out march and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will be run at all petrol pumps across the country demanding a reduction in fuel prices.