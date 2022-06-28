Parts Of Delhi Receive Light Rain

The IMD has predicted possibility of thunder or lightning on Tuesday.

Some parts of the national capital received light rain on Tuesday as predicted by the weather office.

Among the areas that witnessed light rain were ITO, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Ring Road, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg and Laxmi Nagar.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West Delhi (Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar), NCR (Dadri) Sohana (Haryana) during the next 2 hours," the RWFC New Delhi, IMD's local weather forecasting Twitter handle, posted at 14:25 pm.

In the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possibility of thunder or lightning on Tuesday.

The IMD said that parts of north-west India, including Delhi, could expect some respite over the next two days as conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in the region.

"Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during subsequent 48-hours between June 30 and July 1," the IMD said here.

The national capital witnessed a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above normal even as the weather office predicted The city's minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded as 30.8 degrees Celsius.

"The city will witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning on Tuesday," an official of the IMD said.

According to weather experts, Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29.

The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, weather experts said.

The IMD official said the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday has settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 64 per cent, the weather office said.

The air quality of the capital was recorded at 126 at 8.05 am on Tuesday which falls under the moderate category, as per CPCB data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

