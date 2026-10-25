Painting, Flooring, Roof Repairs: Civic Body Lists Works That Need No Building Permit

Planning to repaint your house, replace flooring or repair a damaged roof? You may not need prior building permission for such work in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), provided the changes comply with existing building and safety regulations.

The civic body issued a public awareness notice listing repairs, renovations and alterations that do not require prior approval under the Unified Building Bye-Laws for Delhi, 2016.

The notice covers routine maintenance, certain structural repairs, internal alterations and specified public utility works.

The clarification comes days after NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi raised concerns that property owners often seek permission for work that does not require approval because of lack of awareness.

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He had said the confusion sometimes exposed residents to harassment by enforcement officials. The council had also announced an awareness campaign to make the rules clearer.

Which Building Works Do Not Need Permission?

According to the notice issued, painting, whitewashing, plastering, cladding, flooring and re-flooring can be undertaken without any prior building permission.

Replacing or repairing roofs at the existing height, installing false ceilings and making internal partitions are also covered under the exemptions, subject to specified conditions.

However, a false ceiling cannot be used to create an additional loft or mezzanine floor.

Property owners can also repair damaged bricks, stones, pillars and beams, or construct and reconstruct permissible boundary walls and parapets.

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Sunshades measuring up to 75 centimetres in width are allowed within the owner's property, provided they do not extend over public streets.

Opening or closing doors, windows and ventilators is permitted within the owner's plot, but openings towards neighbouring or public property are not allowed.

The list also includes installing lifts in existing low-rise residential plotted buildings, landscaping and public art.

Reconstruction of portions damaged by fire, storms, earthquakes or other natural calamities is covered, provided it follows the sanctioned building plan and applicable land-use rules.

The exemptions are subject to structural stability, fire safety and other statutory requirements.

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What About Public Utility Structures?

The notice also exempts certain public utility structures measuring up to 25 square metres when developed or promoted by government agencies.

These include public toilets, traffic and police control rooms, air purification systems, vertical gardens, waste collection facilities and solar panels.

Smog towers are covered by a separate exemption from building permits irrespective of their size, although other clearances may still be required.

Specified medical oxygen infrastructure in hospitals is also exempt from building permits, subject to mandatory safety and other clearances.

The NDMC, however, made it clear that the exemptions do not allow unauthorised construction, additional floors, changes in land use or encroachment on public property.

Heritage buildings and properties in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone will continue to be governed by applicable conservation guidelines and other restrictions.

The council said property owners would remain responsible for complying with safety requirements and obtaining any other mandatory clearances.