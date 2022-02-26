Overnight Rain, Hailstorm Bring Down Mercury In Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius (File)

Overnight rain and hailstorm in parts of Delhi brought down the mercury on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning along with hailstorm in several parts.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The maximum temperature on Friday had settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

The city experienced a windy day.

The relative humidity oscillated between 78 per cent to 57 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 12 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky for Sunday.

The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm was 102, which falls under the "moderate" category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".