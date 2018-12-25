Over 80 Flights Delayed As Fog Disrupts Operations At Delhi Airport

Two flights were cancelled, five were diverted and 84 were delayed when Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) was in force for around 11 hours, the official said.

Delhi | | Updated: December 25, 2018 19:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Over 80 Flights Delayed As Fog Disrupts Operations At Delhi Airport

Flight operations were partially suspended at the Delhi airport. (File)


New Delhi: 

Flight operations were partially suspended at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions as departures were put on hold and more than 80 flights were delayed, an official said.

The capital woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday, with visibility dropping to 50 metres.

Two flights were cancelled, five were diverted and 84 were delayed when Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) was in force for around 11 hours, the official said.

Three international and two domestic flights were diverted.

The minimum runway visibility required for take off is 125 metres.

According to the official, since the Low Visibility Take Off (LVTO) requirement is not being fulfilled, departure of flights were on hold for two hours from around 0715 hours.

Departure of flights resumed at 0916 hours.

The LVP was in place from around 0130 hours to 1215 hours, the official noted.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest in the country and on an average sees more than 70 flight movements per hour. This includes both arrivals and departures.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi AirportFlights Delayed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeKamal NathLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMi PlayTata SkyFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................