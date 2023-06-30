Over 5,500 Flats Up For Sale Under DDA Housing Scheme

Anyone who is a citizen of India and is aged above 18 years can book the flat. (Representational)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened registration for its First Come First Serve (FCFS) Phase IV housing scheme on Friday. More than 5,500 flats across different localities of Delhi are being offered under the scheme. Buyers are required to register themselves online on the official website of DDA to book the flats.

What is the scheme?

The housing scheme titled "DDA Online Running Scheme 2023 on First Come First Serve (FCFS) Basis Phase IV" is offering a total of 5,623 flats in 3BHK, 2BHK, and 1 BHK categories. The ready-to-move-in condition flats are located in different regions of Delhi namely Narela, Rohini, Loknayak Puram, Siraspur, Dwarka, and Jasola.

Anyone who is a citizen of India and is aged above 18 years or an "entity" can book the flat by paying the booking amount.

Price and booking amount

The approximate cost of a 1BHK flat in Narela ranges from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh while a 2BHK flat in the area would cost around Rs 1 crore. In Rohini, the price ranges from Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 14.24 for a 1BHK flat and in Dwarka, a 2BHK costs between Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 1.33 crore.

The booking amount is Rs 50,000 for 1 BHK EWS flats, Rs 1 lakh for 1 BHK, Rs 4 lakh for 2 BHK, and Rs 10 lakh for 3BHK.

The booking of the flats under the scheme will begin at 12 pm on July 10.

Why do DDA housing schemes fail to attract buyers?

All housing schemes launched by the DDA since 2014 have received poor responses. A majority of flats offered under these schemes were left unsold, reported The Hindu citing documents. In the 2014 housing scheme of DDA, 12,270 of the total 25,040 on offer could not be sold while in 2019, 15,902 out of total 17,922 flats remained unsold. In 2021 too, the DDA offered 1,353 flats in different areas of Delhi but 860 of them could not get a buyer.