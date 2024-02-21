Drugs Worth Rs 1,600 Crore Destroyed By Delhi Police

Over 10 tonnes of drugs and contrabands worth Rs 1,600 crore, seized by Delhi Police in the National Capital between 2009 and 2023, were destroyed on Tuesday in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

In a post on 'X,' LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "Set in motion the destruction of over 10 tonnes of drugs and contrabands worth Rs 1600 crore, seized by Delhi Police in the National Capital between 2009 and 2023. This marks a big stride towards making a "Nasha Mukt Bharat", as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

LG Saxena complimented Delhi Police for the sustained crackdown and appealed to the youth to stand firm against the drug menace.

He further said, "This is the 3rd tranche of drugs being destroyed in Delhi in just 14 months; previously 2888 kg in Dec 2022 and 15,700 kg tonnes in June 2023. I compliment Delhi Police for the sustained crackdown and appeal to the youth to stand firm against the drug menace."

