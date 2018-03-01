On Holi, Delhi Metro Services Will Start At This Time

On the day of Holi festival on Friday, Delhi metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines but the services will continue normally thereafter.

Delhi | | Updated: March 01, 2018 04:14 IST
Metro feeder bus services will also not be available for the whole day. (File)

New Delhi:  Services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on Friday on account of Holi, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporatio (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

Metro feeder bus services will not be available for the whole day, it added.

After 2.30 pm the metro services will continue as normal.


"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 2, 2018 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro," the DMRC said in a statement. 

