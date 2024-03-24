Delhi Metro Responds After Video Of Girls Playing Holi On Train Goes Viral

DMRC suggested the possibility of deep fake technology being used to create the content.

Days after a video capturing what appears to be two young women playing Holi aboard a Delhi metro coach went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that it is currently analysing the footage, expressing concerns over potential violations of its policies.

In the video, which has gone viral, two women are seen seated inside a metro coach, exchanging colourful powders on each other's cheeks while a Hindi film song plays in the background. However, the authenticity of the video has come under scrutiny, with the DMRC suggesting the possibility of deep fake technology being used to create the content.

"Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," the DMRC said in a statement.

"Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters. We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," it added.

Many on social media expressed outrage over what they perceive as inappropriate conduct in a shared public space. The footage, which depicts the girls progressing from applying colour on each other to more intimate interactions, prompting calls for stringent action.

"I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," commented one person on social media.

"We need a law against this ASAP," added another.



