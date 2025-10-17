On His Way To Buy Samosas, Boy, 13, Gets Killed By Speeding Thar In Delhi

A speeding Thar ran over a 13-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The incident took place on October 15 near the Indian Oil petrol pump under the Vasant Kunj North police station limits when the boy had stepped to buy samosas, his family said.

According to the police, the SUV hit the boy from behind with severe impact, throwing him off his bicycle. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the child grievously injured. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim was a Class 8 student at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and was living with his parents in RK Puram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Thar was being driven rashly on the right side of the road when it struck the boy. Eyewitnesses told police that the SUV did not stop even for a moment after the collision. "We have obtained CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify the accused vehicle and its driver," DCP South West District Amit Goel told NDTV.

He added, "We have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Several teams have been deployed to trace the suspect."

A case has been filed against the driver. Police said efforts are underway to arrest him and ensure justice for the victim's family.

The incident has triggered outrage among residents of the area, who have demanded stricter enforcement of traffic rules and speed control measures on the stretch. Locals say the road near the Indian Oil petrol pump is often used by speeding vehicles, putting pedestrians and cyclists at constant risk.

The incident adds to the rising number of fatal road accidents in the national capital. According to Delhi Traffic Police data, rash and negligent driving continues to be one of the leading causes of deaths on city roads.