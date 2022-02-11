On CCTV, Hit-And-Run In Posh South Delhi Locality. Accused Arrested

The incident took place in Delhi's Greater Kailash locality

Chilling CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Greater Kailash, in which a car hits a man and drives on with him on the bonnet before he falls to the ground and suffers serious injuries, has now emerged.

The footage, captured by CCTV cameras in the posh South Delhi locality, shows the SUV speeding with the man hanging onto the bonnet.

Footage from another camera shows the man flung to the road as the SUV speeds speeds away. Visibly in excruciating pain and barely able to move, he is then helped by passers-by. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and rushed the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, to the hospital.

The car was driven for 200-odd metres with the man hanging on.

Mr Mandelia is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is learnt to be out of danger. He has told police that he was walking when a car hit him from behind and drove on.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused. Two days after the February 8 incident, 27-year-old Raj Sunderam, who was allegedly behind the wheel, was arrested from outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurgaon.

The 27-year-old has been slapped with several charges under the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide. A case has also been registered against his father under sections relating to hiding an offender.

Before Mr Mandelia recorded his statement with the police, an FIR had been registered on the basis of the inspection of the spot and the medico-legal case. Further investigation is on, said police.