Video: Biker Loses Control And Disappears Under Cement Truck. He Survives

A video of an accident on a highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district has gone viral after a man on a motorcycle slipped and fell under a cement mixer truck - and survived it.

CCTV footage from a village on Tetagunta highway showed a man riding a motorcycle behind the truck. After a few seconds he accelerated a bit to overtake the heavy vehicle from the left side.

That manoeuvre, however, failed and the two-wheeler brushed past the truck's left bumper.

Narendra, a photographer who was on his way to cover a wedding, fell on the road and disappeared under the truck.

Bystanders watched in horror at what they saw. Many rushed to the spot in an apparent bid to help, and they found him sitting on the road just after the truck had passed.

The viral CCTV clip showed him holding his leg, which seemed injured. Local reports said the man was given first-aid and he was fine.