On Camera, Desperate People Jump From Burning Delhi Building

The massive fire ripped through a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi

In desperate scenes, people were seen leaping from a burning building in Delhi - a fire which left at least 27 dead on Friday evening.

The massive fire ripped through a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi.

Videos showed people sliding down walls using ropes, some jumping to escape the raging fire.

People, gathered on the road below, watched in utter shock and disbelief as people took the extreme step. Firemen could be seen dangling the ladder as the trapped men and women waited to be resuced.

The National Disaster Response Force troops have been pressed into service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have mourned the loss of lives.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted PM Modi.

"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," tweeted Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of those who have lost a member while Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured, announced the Prime Minister's office.