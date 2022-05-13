26 Dead, 30 Injured In Massive Fire At 3-Storey Building In Delhi

A number of people have been killed in a massive fire that broke out at a four-storied building in west Delhi. So far, 26 bodies have been recovered. More than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised.

Officials, however, said one floor is yet to be searched.

The commercial building is located near Mundka metro station in west Delhi. Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

The fire is yet to be extinguished and the whole building has been engulfed, show images from the spot.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma has said.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," President Ram Nath Kovind;s office has tweeted.