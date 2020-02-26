Bullet Shells Found On Rooftops, Claim Locals Amid Delhi Violence

Delhi Clashes: A woman from Chand Bagh shows bullet shells she found on her rooftop.

Bullets have been found on rooftops of some houses in one of localities in violence-hit northeast Delhi, locals have claimed as the number of dead rose to 17 after three days of violence between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters.

"Policemen are suporting us... they should've come earlier but this sort of violence was not anticipated. All of these (who indulged in violence) are outsiders," said one of the locals from Chand Bagh while talking to NDTV.

"Our relatives have been calling us, concerned over our safety," she said.

Carrying a bullet shell in her hand, the woman said: "We found this on our rooftop. Others might have found bullet shells too," she said.