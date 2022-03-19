No Respite From Heat In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Rises To 36.6 Degrees

The relative humidity on Saturday oscillated between 94% and 38%, said the IMD. (Representational)

The national capital reeled under early summer heat with the maximum temperature settling at 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the warmest day of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The summer heat has set in across the region with mercury levels showing a continuous rising trend.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD was 36.6 degrees celsius, which is six notches above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the season's normal, the weather office noted.

An IMD official said the temperature is further expected to rise and reach 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

"Today is the warmest day. The temperature is expected to rise further. The maximum temperature will reach 38 degrees celsius in coming days," Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

According to the weather office, the temperature is likely to rise further on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD forecast.

The relative humidity on Saturday oscillated between 94 per cent and 38 per cent, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category in the morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the city were 110 and 48, respectively. While PM10 was in the "moderate" category, PM2.5 was in the "satisfactory" category.

The air quality is likely to degrade slightly due to low wind speeds preventing efficient dispersion in the next two days, the SAFAR noted.

From March 22, the AQI is expected to improve but likely to be within "poor" category "due to relatively moderate wind speed that enhances dispersion of pollutants, other parameters like mixing layer height remaining nearly unaltered".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

