No Call Failed On Third Day Of Doorstep Delivery, Government Says

Of the 20,000-plus people who called, only 1,200 were able to get through to the call centre on first day of the launch.

Delhi | | Updated: September 12, 2018 21:25 IST
No Call Failed On Third Day Of Doorstep Delivery, Government Says

The government has enlisted a private company, VFS Global, to facilitate the services.

New Delhi: 

The Delhi government Wednesday claimed no call failed at the designated call centre on the third day of the launch of doorstep delivery of services. According to official data, 34,839 calls were connected by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The government said a web link has been created on its website which directs the user to fill a form for door step delivery of services. Anyone can hit the tab and fill the form to get a call from the call centre for door step delivery of services, it stated.

"Out of these 8,275 calls were answered by the executive handling the call centre. The remaining  calls were on waiting line and are being called back.

"Messages were sent to 18,913 callers whose calls were not answered and are in process of being called back," a government statement said. 

It stated, "No call failed on the third day, though not all were answered as many of them were on waiting and the unanswered calls are being called back," it said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the scheme under which Delhi residents can avail 40 services, including driving license, ration card, caste and marriage registration certificates, at their doorstep. 
 

