Delhi Government Increases PUC Certificate Fees For The First Time In 13 Years

Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fees increased by up to Rs. 40 in Delhi

The Delhi government has increased the prices of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) testing and certificate in the state for the first time in 13 years. Getting a PUC testing and the certificate for a petrol, CNG and LPG powered two or three-wheeler will be Rs. 80. For petrol and CNG four-wheelers and above, the fee is set at Rs. 110 and for diesel vehicles, the price will be Rs. 140. So, in all, the price of getting a PUC certificate goes up by Rs. 40.

In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates, State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Not having a valid PUC can attract a fine of Rs. 10,000.

Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, says that every motor vehicle, including those conforming to BS-I, II, III, IV and those running on CNG/LPG is required to carry a valid certificate, after one year passes from the date of registration.