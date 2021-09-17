New Executive Lounge With Recliners, Wifi Services Opens At Delhi Railway Station

This new lounge has been set up on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station

To offer an enhanced travel experience to railway passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday opened a new world-class executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station.

This new lounge has been set up on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station and gives an exclusive experience of the train journey.

Talking about this new lounge, IRCTC PRO, Anand Kumar Jha said, "The new state of art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and a serene environment with full security."

Mr Jha also informed that the new executive lounge is offering the visitors a wide range of complementary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi, Television (TV), train information display, various types of beverages, multi-cuisine buffets.

It also offers recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with a computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility to the passengers.

According to the official, to access this newly commissioned executive lounge, passengers would have to pay an entry charge of Rs 150 plus taxes for the first hour and Rs 99 for each extra hour. The lounge is operational now on a 24x7 basis and the entry charges include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books & magazines, complimentary tea or coffee or beverages.

With the aim of offering a clean and hygienic wash and change experience to the visitors during the journey, separate bath facilities for ladies and gents will be made available to the visitors at a charge of Rs 200 plus taxes with high-quality toiletries including laundered towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

In this lounge, IRCTC is also offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of Buffets ranging at attractive prices of Rs. 250 to Rs 385 per person. The company is also offering an all-inclusive package for the passengers for use of the executive lounge at a one-time charge of Rs 600 plus taxes including two hours stay, wash and change facility and one buffet meal.

It is notable that this is the second executive lounge set up by IRCTC at New Delhi Railway Station that is dedicated to providing world-class services to railway passengers. The first executive lounge has already been in operation since 2016 on the ground floor at platform number 16.

IRCTC is also operating executive lounges at railway stations at Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad and Madurai. The company is planning to set up executive lounges for all important and state capital stations in the near future.

