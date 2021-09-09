Delhi To Boost Health Infrastructure, Install 83 New 100 MT Oxygen Plants

The objective of commissioning the plants is to increase production of oxygen in Delhi. (File)

Delhi plans to boost the healthcare infrastructure in anticipation of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data.

The data was shared during a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital.

A total of 83 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are to be installed with a capacity of over 100 MT, according to the data.

Out of these, 47 medical oxygen plants with a combined capacity of 57 MT have been commissioned, it said.

The data shared during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held on August 27 showed that 20 more plants were to be installed by August 31 with a capacity of 22.58 MT.

And, six oxygen plants are to be commissioned by September 30, seven more units by October 15 and three additional plants by October 31, according to the data.

The Delhi government had recently notified its Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021.

The objective of the policy is to increase production of oxygen in Delhi through setting up of either new manufacturing enterprises or expanding the production capacity of existing units for uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals or nursing homes during the health crisis caused by COVID-19 or otherwise,.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that the Kejriwal government was preparing to combat any future waves of COVID-19 with full commitment, and has a vision to make Delhi self-reliant in times of crises.

He had said the policy notified by the government "provides several incentives to the private sector to help strengthen the oxygen production and storage infrastructure".

According to the official data shared during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting, five LMO storage tanks with a combined capacity of 271 MT have been installed at five different locations.

A cryogenic bottling plant with a capacity of 13.4 MT under installation at Sirsapur is likely to be commissioned by September 15, it said.

The national capital had reeled under the brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country recently, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the issue of shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the problem.

The number of cumulative cases on Wednesday stood at 14,38,082. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, while the deaths due to COVID-19 stand at 25,083 in Delhi.