26-Year-Old Commits Suicide In Delhi Church, Family Says He Was in Debt

A 26-year-old youth committed suicide at the Vailankanni Church in New Delhi (Representational)

A 26-year-old youth committed suicide at the Vailankanni Church in New Delhi, with his family claiming he was forced to take the step due to tension over borrowed money, police said on Monday.

A police officer said Ruban was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a servant quarter on Friday evening. No suicide note was found at the spot.

"Ruban's mother raised an alarm after he didn't respond to knocking of the door. Some church employees later saw Ruban hanging inside the room," police officer Dileep Kumar told IANS.

Ruban's parents work in the church located in Khan Market in south Delhi. He is survived by his wife and two minor sons.

Ruban's cousin brother Marx Mathew said the family suspected foul play.

He claimed that Ruban was tense as his friends were harassing him over the money he had borrowed.

"We are trying to ascertain the reason for the death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report. We are investigating the case from all possible angles, keeping in mind the allegations by the family," Assistant Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.