2 Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Trying To Sell Drugs Worth Rs 100 Crore

A suspect used to transport heroin concealed in tea packets coming from Assam (Representational)

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to supply drugs worth more than Rs 100 crore in the international market, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sayeed Khan, 62, a resident of Devas, Madhya Pradesh, and Ghanshyam, 46, a resident of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Khan used to transport heroin concealed in tea packets coming from Assam, they added.

According to the police, this is a "Golden Triangle" (Myanmar, Laos, Thailand) based inter-state gang, an emerging drugs supplier in the Indian subcontinent.

On Saturday, the police had received information that Khan would come near a CNG pump to supply a huge consignment of drugs to one of his Delhi-based contacts.

At around 1 pm on Saturday, a trap was laid and Khan, who came in a truck, was apprehended. 25 kg of fine-quality heroin, worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, were recovered from the truck, the police said.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that the heroin was delivered to him by one Zameer, a resident of Manipur, on the directions of Ghanshyam and Raju, residents of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Later, a team was sent to Mandsaur and Ghanshyam was apprehended. Ghanshyam, the kingpin of the gang, revealed that he, along with Nilesh Alotiya and others, used to finance the consignment of heroin from north-eastern states, they said.

The accused disclosed that the suppliers used to collect raw material from the hilly areas adjoining the Manipur-Myanmar border to prepare heroin, the police added.

Khan disclosed that he used to go to the remote areas of Manipur and Assam to receive the consignments of heroin from Zameer, they said.

In another incident, a 24-year-old alleged cannabis supplier was arrested from the Uttam Nagar area here, the police said.

The accused was identified as Bharat Kumar, a resident of JJ Colony, Raghubir Nagar, they added.

At around 12.10 am on the intervening night of October 10 and 11, a police team was patrolling in the Uttam Nagar area, when it spotted the man with a bag.

On the basis of suspicion, the police apprehended him and recovered 5 kg of cannabis, they said.

