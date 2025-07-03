4 Minors Arrested In Delhi's Murder Cum Robbery Case

Four Juveniles have been apprehended after nearly a week in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Delhi's Bawana, police said in a release.

Delhi Police's Bawana unit has solved a murder-cum-robbery case within days of the crime, apprehending four juveniles identified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), who were also involved in a second robbery just days later, the release added.

Police received information on June 26 about an unconscious and severely injured male lying near a petrol pump in DSIIDC Park, Bawana Industrial Area.

The victim, estimated to be around 30-35 years old, was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, following which a case was registered at Bawana police station.

Station House Officer Bawana, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bawana and Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer North District Hareshwar V Swami, helped crack the case.

The dead man was identified as Avdhesh Yadav, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, through his brother Sonu Yadav.

Technical surveillance was mounted, and the four juveniles were apprehended after suspicious movement of a group of individuals around the time of the incident was detected.

The weapon, a knife, was recovered from one CCL, along with Yadav's stolen mobile phone, purse, and documents.

Additionally, a mobile phone, linked to another robbery case, was recovered.

The CCLs admitted to robbing Pinku Kumar on June 29, days after Yadav's murder on June 25.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)