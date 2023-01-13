Video: Family Sleeping Inside, Masked Men Set House On Fire In Delhi

The incident was reported from Bhajanpura's Vinay Park.

A family in northeast Delhi had a narrow escape after three masked men set their house on fire last week when they were sleeping, the police said.

The incident was reported from Bhajanpura's Vinay Park on January 8.

Nafees Malik and his family members were sleeping at their home when three unknown men set their home on fire.

They somehow managed to come out of their home averting a major tragedy, officials said.

A video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, shows the men walking up to Nafees' house in a narrow lane of the residential area with containers.

A man throws some inflammable liquid all over the house, while the second man is seen lighting matchsticks and throwing them on Mr Malik's home in a bid to set off a fire.

A huge fire erupts at the house after his third attempt, the video shows,

A cycle and a motorbike parked outside the house were destroyed in the fire, officials said.

The three men are missing and a search is on to trace them, they said, adding that investigation is on.

Police are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.