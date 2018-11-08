Municipal Bodies Sprinkle Water On Delhi Roads To Reduce Dust Pollution

Delhi | | Updated: November 08, 2018 23:57 IST
Municipal corporations on Thursday sprinkled water on dusty roads in Delhi (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

The municipal corporations on Thursday sprinkled water on dusty roads in Delhi and issued challans for violation of dust pollution control norms as part of efforts to contain pollution.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation or NDMC Thursday issued ten challans to defaulters for violating dust control norms and collected Rs 1,70,00 as fines, said a senior official of the civic body.

He said water sprinkling exercise will be done on priority basis.

"Working on this, the corporation has deployed 85 vehicles for sprinkling water on 22 roads. They have covered a distance of 205.02 km so far," he said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has also deployed 69 vehicles for the purpose that covered a distance of 57.6 km, making 120 trips on Thursday, said an official of the corporation.

