More Than 150 Guest Houses In Delhi Shut For Violating Fire Safety Norms

A fire in a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh area earlier this month had killed 17 people. (FILE PHOTO)

The Delhi government has cancelled the Fire Safety Certificates of over 150 guest houses in the Karol Bagh area after 17 people were killed in a hotel fire on February 12, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

On the steps by the government after the fire accident, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said six teams have been formed to inspect the guest houses in the Karol Bagh area.

"These teams are conducting raids and about 200 guest houses have been inspected. Certificates of about 150 of them were cancelled," Mr Jain said.

He said the Licensing Department, the Delhi Police and the Health Department and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been asked to stop shut them forthwith.

"The places, after cancellation of certificate are not operational," he said, adding people can file a complaint if any of those found functioning.

Mr Jain said the fire department will intensify drives across Delhi to locate illegal constructions and hotels violating fire safety norms to prevent recurrence of any more incident.

"The raids, being conducted in Karol Bagh at present, will be extended to other parts of the city as well," he said.

The minister has approved around 10 amendments to the Delhi building bylaws 2016 to enhance safety.

In the amendments, special directives have been issued regarding use of rooftops, basements, passages and exit routes, he said.

"All existing and future guest houses must install carbon monoxide smoke alarms, fire doors on each floor and remove all kinds of combustible materials from passages, exit routes and rooftops," he said.