Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dumped Near Drain In Delhi, No Trace Of Parents

A month-old girl child was found dumped near a drain in northwest Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy area, police said today.

On August 6, police received information about the baby girl.

Some children, who were flying kites a few metres away from the drain, saw the baby and informed their parents. The children's parents then informed the police who informed the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance staff.

The baby girl was immediately rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital, said a senior police officer.

The child was doing fine and was discharged today and handed over to Child Welfare Committee, said a hospital official.

Woman police personnel was deployed in the hospital to take care of the baby and the other personnel posted in the police station also visited the baby at regular intervals to check on her, the police officer said.

The parents of the girl have not been traced yet.

A case under section 317 of the IPC, which pertains to exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it, has been registered, police said. The crime is punishable with a maximum term of seven years and a fine.

"There were animals roaming around the drain and had the girl not been spotted in time, she could have been devoured by any of them," he added.

There was no CCTV footage found near the spot and it is suspected that she was dumped by someone from her family.

"The baby was either dumped because she was a girl or that she was born out of wedlock," he added.