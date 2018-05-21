Mercury Settles At 44.2 Degrees On Hottest Day In Delhi The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky for tomorrow morning with possibility of strong winds during day.

The national capital recorded the hottest day of the season today with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.



The reading was given by the Palam observatory.



However, the Safdarjung observatory, whose reading is considered official for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.



"The minimum temperatures recorded by Palam and Safdarjung observatories are 27 degrees and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively," a MeT official said.



The humidity levels oscillated between 47 and 21 per cent.



The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky for tomorrow morning with possibility of strong winds during day.



"Strong surface winds during day time expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 43 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively," the official said.



Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 26.4 degrees and 42.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.



