Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Maximum Temperature In Delhi Likely To Touch 44 Degrees Celsius Today

The maximum temperature is expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius, with dust-raising winds likely to sweep the city.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Maximum Temperature In Delhi Likely To Touch 44 Degrees Celsius Today
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi:

Delhi woke up to a warm Tuesday morning, with the weather department predicting heatwave conditions for the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius, with dust-raising winds likely to sweep the city.

The relative humidity stood at 39 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 218, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Summers, Delhi Heatwave
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com