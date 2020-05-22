Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Slum, 45 Fire Tenders On Spot

Fire broke out around 11:20 pm, an official said

A fire broke out at the Chuna Bhatti slum area in Delhi's Kirti Nagar late night on Thursday.

More than two dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported yet.

"At around 11.20 pm in the night, we got the information that a fire broke out in the Chuna Bhatti slum at Kirti Nagar. Around 45 vehicles are engaged in the fire-fighting operation. There are no reports of any casualty till now. Fire is under control," said Rajesh Panwar, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Further details are awaited.

