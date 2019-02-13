Fire In Delhi Slum Burns 250 Huts, Cooling Operations Underway

Fire in Delhi's Paschim Puri: Twenty-six fire tenders arrived at the spot. Those injured in the fire were taken to a hospital.

Delhi | | Updated: February 13, 2019 13:59 IST
The incident led to severe commotion, forcing people to spend the night on the roads in the chilling cold


New Delhi: 

At least 250 huts were burnt in a massive fire in a slum in Delhi's Paschim Puri area on Wednesday, which likely broke out due to a short-circuit. The actual cause of the fire is, however, yet to be established.

Twenty-six fire tenders arrived at the spot in Dehi's Paschim Puri. Those injured in the fire were taken to a hospital.

The incident led to severe commotion, forcing people to spend the night on the roads in the chilling cold.

"It took us more than two hours to douse the fire. Cooling operation is going on now," a fire official told news agency ANI.

"Bike and vehicles have been burnt. We have to start afresh again," a resident told news agency ANI.

