Married Delhi Man Killed Over 'Frequent Interactions' With Another Woman: Cops

Two women have been arrested, the Delhi police said (Representational)

A 29-year-old married man was stabbed to death by three persons in Delhi after he allegedly didn't stop interacting with one of the men's sister despite repeated objections, the police said today.

The victim has been identified as Salman. He got married four years ago and is survived by two children, his wife, and mother, they said.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place last night, and efforts are on to catch the three accused who are missing, the police said.

According to the police, the victim's mother, a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri area, approached the Mayur Vihar police station with a complaint stating that her son Salman used to speak to a girl who lives near their house before his marriage. Both the families have always objected to their friendship.

On Monday, at about 10 pm, the girl had called Salman near her house and the two were talking. Meanwhile, her sister spotted them and alerted her family.

She immediately called her brother Fardeen, who came to the spot along with three people and started abusing and beating Salman.

The girl's sister and mother instigated Fardeen and his associates to teach Salman a lesson, the victim's mother alleged in her complaint.

Fardeen then stabbed Salman with a knife and when the victim's mother called for help, Fardeen and his associates ran away, according to the complaint.

Salman was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code for "murder", "causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender" and "acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention" based on the mother's complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

"An investigation has been taken up, two women have been arrested and the other three male accused will be caught soon," she said.