Man's Head Cuts Off After Getting Hit By Truck In Delhi: Cops

A case has been registered in the matter, said police. (Representational)

A 24-year-old welder working at a flyover construction site was decapitated after he was hit by a truck in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The dead was identified as Kapil Kumar, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday. Kapil Kumar was working between iron angles at the flyover construction site when a truck hit him. He got caught in the iron angles and his head was cut off, the police said.

The truck driver, Sakir (30) of Rajasthan's Alwar, was caught by the locals and later handed over to the police, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)