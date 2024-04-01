Man's Body Found In Septic Tank In Delhi's Anand Parbat, Cops Suspect Murder

The police searched the house, and they recovered Madhav's body from the septic tank.

Body of a young man was found inside a septic tank in a house in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital. Police suspect a case of murder due to an illicit relationship. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to Delhi Police, they received information about a foul smell coming from inside a house in the Anand Parbat area. When the police investigated, they found a dead body lying in a septic tank inside the house.

The police took possession of the body and identified the body as that of 30-year-old Madhav, who lived in the same area.

According to the police, the tenant of the house where the body was recovered was absconding and is being investigated.

While talking to ANI, deceased Madhav's landlord, Mohan Kumar Pandey, said, "Madhav had been living in his house as a tenant for the last 5 months. On the day of Holi, he had left his mobile phone at home and had gone to the neighbourhood to play Holi but did not return."

When Madhav's mobile phone was searched, the police recovered a picture of a girl. When the police reached the girl's house, the neighbour said that there was a foul smell coming from her house.

The police searched the house, and they recovered Madhav's body from the septic tank. Mohan Kumar Pandey, while talking to ANI, also said that the girl is married and they suspect that Madhav had illicit relations with her, due to which he was murdered.

Aman, a neighbour, while talking to ANI, said that the police had been conducting a search operation inside the house since 11 am., and around 4 pm, the police recovered the body of a boy from inside the safety tank. "It was completely decomposed and there was a foul smell coming from it. It seemed as if the body had been lying inside the safety tank for more than a week," he added.

According to Delhi Police, the tenant of the house where the body was recovered has been absconding with his wife and is being searched.

