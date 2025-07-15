"Met With Accident", Patna Man Told Wife In Last Call, Body Found In Well

The body of a senior insurance executive, missing since Sunday night, was found in a well this morning. Police have said that Abhishek Varun's death appears to have been caused by an accident, but a detailed investigation is being conducted.

Abhishek Varun, branch manager for insurance company ICICI Lombard, attended a function with his family at Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar on Sunday night. He asked his wife and children to leave for home and said he would follow them later.

His wife has said that once they reached home, she called Abhishek. He said he was on the way. His home in Patna's Kankarbagh was around 3 km from Ramkrishna Nagar. Abhishek later called his wife and said he had been in an accident. The phone disconnected and when she tried calling him again, his phone was switched off.

The family, worried over Abhishek's whereabouts, registered a missing complaint with the police. This morning, the body was found in a well in a farmland near Hasanpura, about 9 km from Ramkrishna Nagar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar, told news agency ANI, "On July 13, he attended a party and left the venue around 10 pm on a two-wheeler. In his last call with his family, he mentioned that the two-wheeler had fallen on him and there were walls surrounding him. A missing persons case has been registered. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident," the officer said.

Another senior police officer said CCTV footage shows Abhishek Varun riding the two-wheeler alone. "No one was following him. It could be an accident under the influence. But police are probing every angle, whether it is an accident, a suicide, or if there is any foul play. He also said in his last call that he had been in an accident. We cannot confirm anything now. We are probing every angle. If there is any foul play, it will come to the fore. I request you not to spread any rumour," the officer told the media.