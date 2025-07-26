Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

17-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Her Employer In Bihar's Patna: Cops

Police immediately registered a case and launched a manhunt to catch the accused, K M Prasad said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
17-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Her Employer In Bihar's Patna: Cops
Police have arrested the accused, an officer said. (Representational)
  • A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her employer in Patna
  • The incident occurred on Friday night in the Buddha colony locality
  • The victim worked for a housekeeping firm run by the accused
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Patna:

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her employer in Patna, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the accused, an officer said.

SDPO Law and Order-1 (Patna) K M Prasad told reporters, "The incident took place in Buddha colony locality in Patna. A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her employer on Friday night. A complaint was filed by the family members of the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was an employee with the housekeeping firm being run by the accused." Police immediately registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Further investigation is on, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Patna, Patna News, Patna News Live
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com