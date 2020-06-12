Man Suspected Of Being A Thief Beaten To Death By Mob In Delhi: Report

The incident happened on June 9 around 4 am in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar (Representational)

A man suspected of being a thief was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after they reportedly "caught" him sneaking into a house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 9 around 4 am when the man and his alleged accomplice tried to "sneak into a house" in Block C of Pandav Nagar area, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

However, the man was caught by a mob and brutally beaten up by them on suspicion of theft. His alleged accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

According to news agency PTI, the police said they later found the man lying in a drain after being beaten brutally. He was then taken to a government hospital and later discharged, but his condition worsened, they told PTI.

When he was taken to the hospital again, he was declared 'brought dead', the police told Press Trust of India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said a case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and one Rajesh Kumar has been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage attained by the police.

A medical board has been constituted in connection with the incident while an investigation is under way, the police said.



