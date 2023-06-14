Man Strangles Woman To Death With Rope In OYO Hotel Near Delhi

The accused suspected that the woman was talking to another man, the police said.

A man allegedly strangled a woman to death in an OYO hotel in neighbouring Faridabad over suspicion that the victim was talking to another man.

The 24-year-old man Akash, who works as an accountant in a Delhi-based firm, had known the woman for almost eight years. The accused suspected that the woman was talking to another man, the police said.

Akash called the woman to an OYO hotel near the NHPC Chowk in Faridabad earlier today, where they fought, after which the man allegedly strangled the woman with a rope and killed her, the police added.

The police arrested the man from the hotel, and the victim's body was sent for a postmortem. The rope used by the man to allegedly kill the woman was also recovered from the room.

The police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a one-day police custody has been remanded by the local court for further investigation.