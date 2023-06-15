Man Strangles Woman To Death With Rope In Hotel Near Delhi

The accused suspected that the woman was talking to another man, the police said.

A man allegedly strangled a woman to death in a hotel in neighbouring Faridabad over suspicion that the victim was talking to another man.

The 24-year-old man Akash, who works as an accountant in a Delhi-based firm, had known the woman for almost eight years. The accused suspected that the woman was talking to another man, the police said.

Akash called the woman to a hotel near the NHPC Chowk in Faridabad earlier today, where they fought, after which the man allegedly strangled the woman with a rope and killed her, the police added.

The police arrested the man from the hotel, and the victim's body was sent for a postmortem. The rope used by the man to allegedly kill the woman was also recovered from the room.

The police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a one-day police custody has been remanded by the local court for further investigation.