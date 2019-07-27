Man Stabs Woman To Death In Delhi Following An Argument: Police

The accused, who was beaten up when he tried to flee, has been arrested (Representational)

A woman, in her early 20s, was stabbed to death by a man in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Friday evening, following which the accused was put under arrest, police said.

The incident happened at 7 pm when the woman, who worked as a domestic help in Bhogal area, was returning home. She used to stay with her brother in Sarai Kale Khan and knew the accused who resided in the same locality, they said.

The accused met the woman near Bhogal bus stand and they had an argument. Following this, he stabbed the woman multiple times, a senior police officer said.

As the accused was trying to escape, people caught hold of him and thrashed him. Both the victim and the accused were admitted to the AIIMS where the former succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officer said.

The condition of the accused is stable and he has been put under arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The woman's brother was questioned in connection with the incident and he told police that he was not aware about the accused being in love with the victim, police said.

The incident came days after a 32-year-old married woman was killed allegedly by her lover on the suspicion that she was cheating on him. The body of the woman with her throat slit was found in the Munak canal near the Delhi Jal board office in Samaypur Badli.

