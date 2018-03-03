Man Stabs Himself To Death After Attacking Wife, Daughter In Delhi

The man allegedly attacked his family, stabbed self due to poor financial condition (representational)

A man stabbed himself to death after attacking his family members in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Friday.Jitender allegedly took the extreme step due to his poor financial condition, a senior police officer said.He inflicted sharp injuries on his wife and daughter before stabbing himself, the police said. The officer said that Jitender died at the hospital where he was admitted.His wife and daughter are undergoing treatment at the same hospital and their condition has been stated as stable, the police said.

