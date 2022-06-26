Man Kills In-Laws With Axe, Injures Wife, Daughter Over Property Dispute: Cops

The man also attacked neighbours who tried to prevent him from fleeing, police said(Representational)

A man allegedly hacked to death his in-laws and seriously injured his wife and daughter over a property dispute in Amar Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

Narmu Seeta Yadav (40), a driver addicted to alcohol, attacked his father-in-law Bhagwan Ravare (75), mother-in-law Pushpa Ravare (70), wife Kalpana (40) and daughter Muskan (15) on Saturday night, the MIDC police station official said.

"Narmu was living in his in-laws house since getting married to Kalpana in 2013. Bhagwan Ravare, who had 50 goats and a milk business, had sold some of them and the accused thought the former had money with him. He also wanted the two-storied house to be given to him," he said.

"On Saturday night, amid a quarrel, he first tried to strangle Kalpana, and then attacked all four with an axe, inflicting serious injuries. The accused's 8-year-old son was saved as he was sleeping on another room. Bhagwan and Pushpa died en route to hospital, while Kalpana and Muskan are undergoing treatment," the official added.

The accused also attacked neighbours who tried to prevent him from fleeing the spot, the official said.

