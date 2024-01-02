Man Stabbed To Death Over Financial Dispute In Delhi

The accused has cases of snatching and robbery registered against him, said police (Representational)

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a financial dispute in Bindapur area of Dwarka sub-city in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night and Monday and Tuesday, when the victim, Neeraj, went to meet Bobby over some financial dispute, they said.

"Both engaged in a verbal spat on Monday night over an old financial issue. Accused Ajay (27) was passing from the same road, when he asked Neeraj and his associates not to fight," a senior police officer said.

The officer said Neeraj asked Ajay to leave and threatened him of dire consequences.

"Ajay left from there and returned with some other people and started searching for him. They found Neeraj alone and stabbed him multiple times and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Police were informed about the matter. An FIR was registered and police team nabbed Ajay," the police officer.

The accused is a criminal and there are cases of snatching, cheating and robbery registered against him. He was in Gujarat, but in November last year he returned to Delhi. Further investigation into the matter has been started, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

