Man Shot In Delhi Allegedly For Marrying Woman Of Same Gotra

The incident took place in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was injured with a bullet shot after an argument with the relatives of his wife who were against their marriage as they belonged to same 'gotra', police said on Wednesday.

The couple eloped and got married in November last year, police said, adding that the two were staying in Matiala in West Delhi after their wedding.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Uttam Nagar area at around 10.30 pm when Bobby, a first year student at a college in Delhi, was stopped by his wife's brothers Nitin (26) and Neeraj (30) while he was returning home.

They beat up Bobby and shot at him. The bullet, however, brushed past his elbow, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

The two accused were missing and efforts were underway to arrest them, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.