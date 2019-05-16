Man Shot In Delhi Allegedly For Marrying Woman Of Same Gotra

Delhi | | Updated: May 16, 2019 05:11 IST
The incident took place in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 25-year-old man was injured with a bullet shot after an argument with the relatives of his wife who were against their marriage as they belonged to same 'gotra', police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Uttam Nagar area at around 10.30 pm when Bobby, a first year student at a college in Delhi, was stopped by his wife's brothers Nitin (26) and Neeraj (30) while he was returning home.

They beat up Bobby and shot at him. The bullet, however, brushed past his elbow, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

The two accused were missing and efforts were underway to arrest them, police said. 



